Ramón Laureano ejected after arguing horrendous strike 3 call

Laureano ejected after arguing horrendous strike 3 call vs. Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Athletics outfielder Ramón Laureano was ejected during Wednesday’s game against the Red Sox by umpire Ryan Wills in the bottom of the third inning on a strike-three call.

Here was Laureano's reaction:

Ramón Laureano was just ejected after arguing this call pic.twitter.com/OMOjGxSHbX — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 13, 2021

Here was where the called strike landed:

Not great.

It appeared Laureano kept his cool at the beginning, until he threw down his bat and helmet. That was it, and Laureano was tossed.

A’s manager Bob Melvin came out of the dugout to talk to Wills, but by then it was too late.

That wasn't the only call the A's were upset about Wednesday, as Matt Chapman let Wills hear it as well.

The A's are NOT happy with the strike zone tonight 🤬 pic.twitter.com/Y3i0hAaUBj — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 13, 2021

It could be too early to tell whether or not umpires have been doing a good job during some of these games this season, but there has been a string of bad calls as of late.

There could be a solution in the future, however.

The Atlantic League has been experimenting with robot umps for a few seasons now. This will be used to implement technology to create a sense of a universal strike zone.

No, these aren’t actual robots. What it is is the Trackman system that delivers a buzzer to a human umpire and they relay the call. It’s still being perfected, however and it appears that will be the case for a couple more seasons.

With Laureano out of the game, Mark Canha switched from left to center field and Seth Brown came in to take over left field responsibilities and into the third spot in the batting order.