Ralston's keep-ball know-how catches Clarke's eye

Steve Clarke believes Anthony Ralston's possession-based training at Celtic could help Scotland at the Euros.

The right-back started in Friday's 2-2 draw against Finland, with Ross McCrorie in from the off during Monday's meeting with Gibraltar.

With Brendan Rodgers doing keep-ball practice in Celtic training, Clarke believes those principles bled over into Ralston's international outing.

“He was good,” the Scotland boss said. “Start of the game, he was quite safe but kept the ball.

"He obviously plays with a team, a club side who who pass the ball a lot, so I’d imagine their training sessions are pretty much possession based.

"I know Brendan’s (Rodgers) training sessions will be possession-based, so he’s good on the ball, keeps the ball, doesn’t give it away too many times.

“He started to get in the right position, got a few balls into the box, few decent crosses and I was pleased with Tony.”