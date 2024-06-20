Ralston 'different class' after costly mistake

Scotland midfielder Callum McGregor and captain Andy Robertson have praised "big character" Anthony Ralston’s "unbelievable" response to being at fault for Switzerland’s equaliser.

Right-back Ralston’s slack backpass was pounced upon by Xherdan Shaqiri to lash a fabulous strike into the top corner shortly after Scott McTominay’s first-half opener in the pulsating 1-1 draw.

Celtic skipper McGregor, who provided the assist for McTominay’s goal, said of his 25-year-old clubmate Ralston: "Big, big character and still a young player as well.

"He hasn’t played a huge amount of football either and to get thrown into that top-level football, he deals with it really well.

"He’s such an honest boy. Listen, that can happen to anybody. People make mistakes, people give the ball away. Sometimes it’s a night when you get punished and sometimes you don’t get punished.

"That’s one that did get punished but to come back and show that level of performance and calmness for a young player speaks volumes for him."

Ralston also received backing from Robertson, who said: "Tony was unbelievable after that mistake.

"Not many people could come back from that. It was a difficult one for him but second half he was a different class."