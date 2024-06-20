Advertisement

Ralston 'different class' after costly mistake

Scotland midfielder Callum McGregor and captain Andy Robertson have praised "big character" Anthony Ralston’s "unbelievable" response to being at fault for Switzerland’s equaliser.

Right-back Ralston’s slack backpass was pounced upon by Xherdan Shaqiri to lash a fabulous strike into the top corner shortly after Scott McTominay’s first-half opener in the pulsating 1-1 draw.

Celtic skipper McGregor, who provided the assist for McTominay’s goal, said of his 25-year-old clubmate Ralston: "Big, big character and still a young player as well.

"He hasn’t played a huge amount of football either and to get thrown into that top-level football, he deals with it really well.

"He’s such an honest boy. Listen, that can happen to anybody. People make mistakes, people give the ball away. Sometimes it’s a night when you get punished and sometimes you don’t get punished.

"That’s one that did get punished but to come back and show that level of performance and calmness for a young player speaks volumes for him."

Ralston also received backing from Robertson, who said: "Tony was unbelievable after that mistake.

"Not many people could come back from that. It was a difficult one for him but second half he was a different class."