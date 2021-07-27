Ralph Vacchiano talks early expectations for Jets and Giants as training camps get set to begin | SportsNite
On SportsNite, Chris Williamson and SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano, discuss which Jets rookies not named Zach Wilson should we keep our eyes on, what can Robert Saleh do in his first training camp to show he's the right man for the job. Also, thoughts on Giants training camp plans for Saquon Barkley and how can Daniel Jones prove his skeptics wrong. Finally, Ralph shares his favorite training camp cliche.