Ralph Vacchiano and Leger Douzable break down Saturday night's Jets Green-White scrimmage
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano and former Jet Leger Douzable discuss the ups and downs of the jets Green-White scrimmage. The Jets defense definitely got the upper hand as they have throughout training camp. Players like John Franklin-Meyers and Bryce Huff stood out as did veteran C.J. Mosley. Zach Wilson struggled, throwing a pair of interceptions, not totally unexpected for a rookie quarterback making his first appearance in an NFL stadium. More impressive were receivers Corey Davis and another rookie, Elijah Moore, who is having a tremendous training camp and 'is a star in the making'.