Ralph Vacchiano and Leger Douzable break down Saturday night's Jets Green-White scrimmage | SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano

Reuters

(Reuters) -Norwegian Cruise Line argued to a federal judge on Friday that Florida had banned "vaccine passports" to score political points and said the company should be allowed to require proof of COVID-19 shots from passengers when it sails from the state this month. Those plans, however, collided with the Florida ban that was touted by Governor Ron DeSantis, a leading national figure against what he says has been government overreach in fighting the pandemic. Florida's law forbids businesses, government entities and schools from requiring proof of COVID-19 immunity in return for a service.