A's rally for walk-off | FastCast

The Dodgers unnecessarily signed a pitcher with a history of making troublesome decisions when they already had the best team in baseball.
Angels fans have seen plenty of Sho-time during the first half of the season. One day after being named to the All-Star Game for the first time, Shohei Ohtani went deep twice to reach 30 home runs on the season and then scored the winning run on Jared Walsh's two-out single in the ninth inning, giving Los Angeles Angels an 8-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. It is the third time in Ohtani's four-year career in the majors that he has homered twice and also had a stolen base.
After qualifying at the U.S. Olympic Trials last month, Brianna McNeal should be defending her 100-meter hurdles championship in Tokyo later this month. But due to a brazen lack of compassion on behalf of governing bodies for the Olympic Games, she won’t get the chance.
The Giants were on the verge of a really bad loss in the desert. But Austin Slater fixed that with one big swing of the bat.
After months of anticipation, J.T. Tuimoloau's recruitment is now less than 24 hours away from wrapping up.
Kike Hernandez's amazing throw in center field saved a run in the bottom of the 10th inning and paved the way for the Red Sox to open their series against the Athletics with a 3-2 win.
The Nationals make various roster moves Saturday, including a trade for veteran infielder Alcides Escobar.
The Yankees were no-hit through 5.1 innings on Saturday and never got closer than five from the sixth inning on in an 8-3 loss to the Mets.
Miami Marlins starter Pablo López and manager Don Mattingly were both ejected after López hit Atlanta Braves slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. with the first pitch of the game Friday night. The Marlins have a history of hitting Acuña. Miami pitcher José Ureña hit him in a rivalry that began in 2018, but it did not appear that López intended to do the same when Acuña was struck in the back of the left arm.
The Dodgers waited out a 1-hour 44-minute rain delay to win 5-3 at Washington on Saturday, but they will have to turn to their bullpen again Sunday.
Yankees first baseman Luke Voit is admittedly frustrated at the Yankees poor play and his own personal struggles. Voit: 'We're not playing good at all, we're playing pretty bad right now, me included, I'm playing awful'.
Seth Trachtman looks at first half under and overachieving starting pitchers, along with next week's best two-start pitchers and spot starters. (Sam Greene via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Jaqueline Amorim was the biggest favorite at LFA 110, and she showed why with a blistering knockout of Megan Owen.
President Joe Biden honored the 2020 World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House Friday during a quip-filled ceremony heading into the holiday weekend after a somber trip to Surfside, Florida.
Giannis Antetokounmpo could not play due to injury, but his off-court contributions helped the Milwaukee Bucks break through to the NBA Finals.
The NBA playoffs are in the home stretch as the Bucks and Suns battle for the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Check out the full schedule for the NBA Finals.
Sha’Carri Richardson, Christine Mboma, Beatrice Masilingi and others have been disqualified in the 2021 Olympics because of policies that are racist and unjust.
Micah Kiser and Nick Scott are training with Aaron Rodgers in Southern California, running sandhills with the 2020 MVP.
The Cowboys are largely done adding players this offseason, but picking up a veteran like Richard Sherman could make sense for the club.
Paul Finebaum might be one of Urban Meyer's biggest critics and he believes his constant run-ins with the NFL are reasons he'll flame out.