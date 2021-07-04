A's rally for walk-off | FastCast

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tony Kemp gives the A's a walk-off win in the 12th, plus Taijuan Walker no-hits the Yankees for 5 2/3 innings on this edition of FastCast

Recommended Stories