Rally for Reid Football Camp, Davenport, honors young life cut short by cancer

The fourth annual Rally for Reid Football Camp was held Friday at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport. The camp honors the memory of Reid Gleeson, who died after battling brain cancer. He was just 5 years old.

The fundraiser is something the stars – including NFL and Hawkeye players – and Quad City kids look forward to every year.

The foundation has raised around $250,000 in the last four years. Its next event is a golf outing on July 22.

