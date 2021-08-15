Late rally by Raptors gives Hornets second-straight one-point loss
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Charlotte Hornets have had a tough time finding the wins column during Las Vegas Summer League.
Following a one-point loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, the Hornets mirrored the same result come Saturday, falling to the Toronto Raptors, 80-79.
Charlotte entered the fourth quarter with a 10-point lead but was unable to hang on.
LiAngelo sinks the halftime buzzer-beater for the Hornets. https://t.co/h3E1p1Y59U
— Lonzo Wire (@LonzoWire) August 13, 2021
James Bouknight led the way for the Hornets with 14 points, 5 assists, and 2 steals while hitting 3-of-4 from downtown.
Fellow first-round pick Kai Jones scored 9 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in the loss.
LiAngelo Ball scored 8 points off the bench, shooting 2-of-6 from 3-point range.
The Hornets will close out their summer league schedule on Monday against the Chicago Bulls.