Late rally by Raptors gives Hornets second-straight one-point loss

Michael Mulford
·1 min read
The Charlotte Hornets have had a tough time finding the wins column during Las Vegas Summer League.

Following a one-point loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, the Hornets mirrored the same result come Saturday, falling to the Toronto Raptors, 80-79.

Charlotte entered the fourth quarter with a 10-point lead but was unable to hang on.

James Bouknight led the way for the Hornets with 14 points, 5 assists, and 2 steals while hitting 3-of-4 from downtown.

Fellow first-round pick Kai Jones scored 9 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in the loss.

LiAngelo Ball scored 8 points off the bench, shooting 2-of-6 from 3-point range.

The Hornets will close out their summer league schedule on Monday against the Chicago Bulls.

