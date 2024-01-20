Late rally lifts Monmouth basketball over Hampton, as young stars shine, Rice hits for 25

Monmouth's Xander Rice dribbles against Hampton on Jan. 20, 2024 at OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, N.J.

WEST LONG BRANCH – Xander Rice has been virtually unstoppable. Pencil Monmouth’s graduate guard in for 20-plus a game, and Saturday at OceanFirst Bank Center that number turned out to be 25.

But as the Hawks’ recent road swing through three of the CAA’s toughest outposts showed, it’s their young talent that holds the key to what this group’s legacy will ultimately be. And against Hampton, there were some encouraging signs.

Freshman Abdi Bashir Jr. hit a pair of critical 3-pointers late in the game, while classmate Cornelius Robinson Jr. nailed a triple from the corner during the Hawks’ big finish, emerging with an 85-77 victory.

Monmouth's Xander Rice drives against Hampton at OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, N.J. on Jan. 20, 2024.

The win steadied the ship after three straight road losses against some of the CAA’s elite, falling at UNC Wilmington, Charleston and Drexel during the course of a week, after the Hawks won their first two league games.

Having emerged from those early tests, Monmouth (10-9, 3-3 CAA) now has 12 games remaining before the CAA Tournament gets underway, with a major measuring stick looming Feb. 1 when first-place Drexel visits OFBC. The Hawks got 15 points and eight rebounds from senior center Nikita Konstantynovskyi, while Bashir Jr. had 14 and Jakari Spence added 11.

Hampton (4-15, 0-7 CAA) was led by Jordan Nesbitt’s 17 points and 14 rebounds, while Kyrese Mullen added 17 and Jerry Deng finished with 16.

Spence provided a much-needed spark early in the second half, scoring eight points over a three-minute span as Monmouth extended its lead to 52-46 with 13:47 to play. But Hampton went on a 15-4 run, taking a 61-56 lead with 8:31 left on a 3-pointer by Deng.

Spence’s 3-point play with 7:10 remaining pulled Monmouth within 63-61, with the Hawks staying close as Rice scored on a drive, Bashir Jr. hit a step-back 3-pointer and Rice completed a 3-point play with 4:02 left to trim the deficit to 72-69. After a Hampton turnover, Bashir Jr. drained another triple, off a feed from Klemen Vuga following an offensive rebound, and then did it again to put Monmouth up 75-74 with 3:25 to play.

Monmouth's Jakari Spence drives against Hampton at OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch on Jan. 20, 2024.

A pair of free throws by Deng put Hampton back on top, but Rice answered with a 3-pointer, with a Konstantynovskyi score inside after a defensive stop giving Monmouth an 80-76 lead with 1:16 to play. The final sequence saw Robinson Jr. drain a 3-pointer from the corner off a feed from Rice, before Jack Collins scored on an offensive rebound in transition to make the score 85-76 with 20 seconds left.

Mullen got hot for Hampton, scoring eight straight points for Hampton to single-handedly hold Monmouth off. But a triple by Bashir Jr., followed by a driving bucket and 3-point bank shot by Rice gave Monmouth its first lead at 25-24 with eight minutes left the half.

It was a lineup that included Bashir Jr., Rice, Collins, a sophomore, Robinson Jr. and sophomore center Amaan Sandhu that did the damage during a 9-0 that pushed the Hawks’ lead to 31-24. Over a span of just over five minutes on the court they outscored Hampton 14-6.

But the Pirates answered back, pulling within a point three times before Monmouth took a 37-35 lead into halftime.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Late rally lifts Monmouth basketball over Hampton, as young stars shine