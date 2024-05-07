Late rally falls short for Lady Jumpers against West Jess

May 6—The Lady Jumpers had the tough task of upsetting, at least in terms of RPI, the top team in the 12th Region on Friday, that being the West Jessamine Colts. Falling behind 7-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, Somerset was able to bring home three runs but just didn't have enough offense in the tank as they ultimately fell to the Colts 7-4.

Grace Prichard had two RBI's to lead the way for the Jumpers, with Emry Pyles earning one RBI as well. Sarah White, Addy White and Aleah Wesley also added hits in the loss. Addy White had the loss on the mound, going the full seven innings while allowing seven runs on eight hits with two walks and two strikeouts. West Jessamine was led by three different batters that each had two RBI's, with junior Emerson Collins hitting a home run.

Somerset falls to 10-16 for the season and will be at home for their next two games as they host Whitley County on Monday before welcoming in Garrard County on Tuesday, with both games being weather permitting.

