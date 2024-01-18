Late rally falls short for DWU men at Dordt

Jan. 17—SIOUX CENTER, Iowa. — Dakota Wesleyan's comeback attempt came a handful of possessions short in a 96-83 men's basketball loss to Dordt on Wednesday night.

After trailing 76-60 with 7:05 remaining, the Tigers went on a 16-7 run, propelled by four 3-pointers from four different DWU players and a Samuel Aslesen tip-in, to cut the deficit to 83-76 with 3:07 to play.

However, Dordt (13-4, 6-3 GPAC) responded with a Connor Millikan layup, and a 3-pointer from Lucas Lorenzen to stretch the lead back to double digits.

DWU (9-9, 4-6 GPAC) was out-shot by the hosts throughout the contest, shooting at a 42 percent clip while the Defenders made 60.3 percent of their attempts, including 11-of-21 3-pointers. Dordt's Bryce Coppock burned the Tigers with 30 points on 9-of-12 shooting, while Luke Rankin scored 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting.

DWU, which leaned on 16 points from Aslesen and 14 points by Jakob Dobney, trailed the entirety of the first half, but used a late 8-2 run to go down just 35-32 into the break. Then, a Dobney 3-pointer tied the game at 35 to open the second half.

However, the Defenders soon re-took control, and went on a 15-7 run to lead 50-42 with 15:02 to play. After DWU cut it back to six points, Dordt outscored the Tigers 26-16 to build a 16-point lead.

Rounding out the Tigers' scoring was Oliver Vincent, who had 10 points, Diang Gatluak, who notched 11 points, and Randy Rosenquist Jr., who scored eight points. Aslesen finished with a team-high nine rebounds, and Dobney had five assists.

DWU will return to South Dakota to face Mount Mary at 3:45 p.m. Saturday in Yankton.