Raleigh zebra cobra owner gets probation, $13K fine
The 21-year-old who owned the venomous snake that escaped into a Raleigh neighborhood cannot own any snakes for a year.
The 21-year-old who owned the venomous snake that escaped into a Raleigh neighborhood cannot own any snakes for a year.
Texas law says you can own a venomous snake, but some counties have stricter rules.
At age 37, his role for any of these teams would be limited.
One expert calls Rodrigo's use of AAVE "so common and so old and so tired that it didn't register to me as surprising… It is what I've come to expect to see. I think of language and culture as inseparable.”
CNN has fired three employees who violated company policy by coming to work unvaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. CNN chief Jeff Zucker told staff members of the firing in a memo sent Thursday that reminded them that vaccines were mandatory if they report to the office or out in the field where they come into contact with other employees. “Let me be clear — we have a zero tolerance policy on this,” wrote Zucker, chairman of news and sports for WarnerMedia.
LPL Financial has reportedly fired affiliated adviser Eileen Cure amid allegations of racism after TikTok videos surfaced of her admitting […] The post Financial advisor fired for alleged ‘no Blacks’ comment exposed in TikTok video appeared first on TheGrio.
The new motions were filed by Bauer's defense as he tries to reverse a restraining order filed against him.
The Texans made it known promptly after quarterback Deshaun Watson reported for training camp that they’re willing to trade him. The problem was, and still is, that they want too much for him. Per a league source, the Texans still haven’t softened their trade expectations for Watson, despite the lingering uncertainty regarding his career. It’s [more]
Rhode Island motorist left ‘shaken and injured’ after being beaten by dirt bike riders as 8-year-old watches on
There are new details into charges against a celebrated member of the 2012 Olympic equestrian team. In June, Rich Fellers was arrested for sex abuse against a teenager—a young athlete who he was training. He's pleaded not guilty to four counts of sex abuse in the second degree. Nikki Battiste reports.
“What he did was unbelievable heroism,” says the lawyer of the Capitol police officer who shot Ms Babbitt
The toddler was playing in the front yard of his home when the dog attacked, according to Tulare County deputies.
A teenage mother has been jailed for nine years after leaving her baby daughter alone for six days while she partied to celebrate her 18th birthday.
Lisa Rocha was struck and killed by an SUV driver that prosecutors said admitted to being high on drugs and alcohol.
A Black man in Indiana who was almost lynched by a mob of white men in the woods is now […] The post Indiana man who survived attempted lynching charged for fighting back appeared first on TheGrio.
A jury in 2019 docked Mooresville oral surgeon Matthew Johnson $2.3 million for having an affair with a married nurse.
A Chicago family sued the city Tuesday after they say police officers burst into their home and pointed guns at their children in 2019, leaving them traumatized. CBS Chicago’s Dave Savini has the details.
Christine Weston Chandler, known as Chris Chan, has been charged with incest after audio leaked that appeared to show her discussing her mother.
Verphy Kudi, 19, left her daughter Asiah alone while she celebrated her 18th birthday.
Republican state Rep. Mark Samsel disclosed in a Facebook post that he has seen mental health professionals over the past three months. One student told a sheriff's deputy that Samsel had manhandled him and kicked him, according to an affidavit from the deputy. Samsel, a 36-year-old attorney who has served in the House since 2019, has pleaded not guilty to the charges, each of which is punishable by up to six months in jail.
I haven’t seen Andrew Cuomo for 26 years, but he doesn’t appear to have changed much.