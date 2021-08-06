Raleigh snake collector pleads guilty to 1 charge after spitting cobra escape

A Wake County snake collector whose escaped cobra caused a frenzy in June pleaded guilty to one charge in court Friday and will pay more than $13,000 in restitution.

The remaining 39 charges have been dropped.

Christopher Gifford, 21, had faced 40 misdemeanor charges related to his escaped zebra cobra and other venomous reptiles.

The snake was reported outside a house in northwest Raleigh, less than a half-mile from Gifford’s home on June 28. It set off a frenzy of law enforcement and media attention before being captured two days later.

Gifford was charged with failure to report the escaped snake, with his attorney confirming the snake had been missing since November, The News & Observer reported. Most of Gifford’s charges are for keeping venomous reptiles in improper closures.

His social media presence, including a TikTok account with more than 460,000 followers, showed Gifford handling snakes in his home and driveway. In addition to the zebra cobra, the collection included other cobras, rattlesnakes, vipers and a green mamba, which bit him in March.

The city of Raleigh is considering a wild and exotic animal ordinance that would ban the possession of venomous snakes, among other changes.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.