Raleigh OSC meet Sergio Aguero

Members of our Raleigh Official Supporters Club were recently invited to meet City legend, Sergio Aguero, in an exclusive meet and greet event in downtown Raleigh.

Whilst taking part in The Football Tournament in the US, Sergio took time out of his schedule to meet and have photos with local City fans, who were over the moon to have met their hero.

Emily, a member of the branch, said: "Getting to meet Aguero was a dream come true. I am a lifelong City fan and the opportunity to meet Sergio in person was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"I was speechless as expected but he brings such a warmth to his presence in interactions with fans.

"Thank you, City, for making this happen!"

Michael, who was also in Raleigh to meet the Argentinian claimed: "Meeting Sergio was nothing short of a dream come true. Getting to tell him that he's the reason I love City and I love football is something I'll never forget."

"They say you should never meet your heroes, but meeting the legend himself was a one-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Sergio Aguero's 93:20 goal revived my passion for football and cemented me as a City fan for life!", said Drew after the event.

If you want to find out more about your local Official Supporters Club, visit our site here.