Raleigh hits walk-off grand slam as Mariners rally late to beat White Sox 8-4

SEATTLE (AP) — Cal Raleigh hit a game-winning grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Seattle Mariners stormed back from a four-run deficit in the eighth to beat the Chicago White Sox 8-4 on Monday night.

Raleigh’s walk-off drive came against Jordan Leasure (0-2) after the AL West leaders scored four times in the eighth to tie it.

Dominic Canzone led off with a homer against starter Erick Fedde before Michael Kopech gave up three runs and four hits. Mitch Haniger knocked in two with a bases-loaded single, and Luke Raley drove in the tying run with a bunt single.

J.P. Crawford and Josh Rojas walked with one out in the ninth before Julio Rodríguez’s single loaded the bases. Raleigh sent a 2-0 fastball 383 feet into the right-field seats to send the Seattle crowd home happy.

Ryne Stanek (4-1) struck out three in a scoreless inning for the win.

Luis Robert Jr. and Corey Julks homered for the major league-worst White Sox (17-50).

Seattle's offense struggled early, as both pitchers got off to strong starts. Fedde allowed just three hits over his first five shutout innings, and Mariners starter Logan Gilbert permitted just two hits in the same span.

Korey Lee led off the sixth with a double for Chicago, and Robert put the White Sox ahead with a two-run homer into the left-field bleachers. Lenyn Sosa made it 3-0 with an RBI single in the seventh, and Julks hit a solo homer in the eighth off reliever Matt Bowman.

Gilbert allowed three runs and six hits over 6 2/3 innings with eight strikeouts. Fedde went seven-plus innings, giving up one run and five hits with four strikeouts.

ROSTER MOVE

The Mariners put INF Dylan Moore on the paternity list and recalled INF Leo Rivas from Triple-A Tacoma.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox catcher Max Stassi had a season-ending left hip surfacing procedure, the team announced. Stassi went on the injured list March 25 and is expected back for spring training in 2025. … Chicago sent OF Andrew Benintendi (Achilles tendinitis) and OF Tommy Pham (ankle) to the Arizona Complex League for injury rehab assignments.

UP NEXT

Mariners right-hander Bryan Woo (3-0, 1.07 ERA) pitches Tuesday against Cal Poly college teammate Drew Thorpe, who will be making his major league debut for the White Sox.

