Raleigh Boys & Girls Club in need of school supplies
The Raleigh Boys and Girls Club is in need of donations leading up to the 12th annual Back to School Community Day on Aug. 14.
The Raleigh Boys and Girls Club is in need of donations leading up to the 12th annual Back to School Community Day on Aug. 14.
The Rockies say a fan wasn't using a racial slur during game against the Marlins. The story shows how we hear different things in a divided nation.
“I’m a dead man,” the pastor told his wife in a phone call from jail, police say.
Peering out into the darkened audience of a Dubai bar, comedian Imah Dumagay leaned into the microphone and addressed the mistaken perception that many people have across the Middle East when they see a Filipina at a nightclub. “I am from the Philippines but I am not taking any orders tonight,” she said, drawing chuckles as her countrymen served beers and bar food at this rooftop bar in sight of Dubai's sail-shaped Burj Al-Arab luxury hotel.
While the above headline may seem incendiary, it is important not to draw false equivalencies because all criminal cases are not equal. For example, in this specific story, two women—one Black, one white—were convicted of the exact same crime. However, the two cases are not the same. One is worse than the other.
In a court filing, Guzel Ganieva also said Leon Black called Epstein his "best friend." Black's lawyer said the claims were "transparently false."
Michael McKinney told police he opened fire because "he felt he was in danger and was protecting himself," according to the Des Moines Register.
Cameron Herrin, 21, was recently sentenced to 24 years in prison for hitting a mother and her daughter with his car.
‘Two young men found her on a remote road, alone, unconscious, broken and bleeding. Without their help, she surely would have died’
Masked men claiming to be from Mexico’s most powerful drug cartel have threatened to murder a television journalist over her “unfair” coverage of the gang in an extraordinary video message posted online.
A group of Chicago police officers turned their backs on Lori Lightfoot during her visit to University of Chicago Medical Center, where two officers were hospitalized.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned from office Tuesday, one week after an investigation concluded that he had sexually harassed 11 women and retaliated against his accusers.
Taylor Bell really just wanted to outdo her Eagle Scout brother — but the Tennessee teen got so much more out of her adventures all over the country.
Family members of a Navy veteran who died after a Northern California police officer pressed a knee to his neck for nearly five minutes during a mental health crisis filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Antioch, its police chief and four police officers, they said Monday. The lawsuit filed by Angelo Quinto's mother and younger sister seeks unspecified monetary damages and alleges Antioch Police officers used excessive force when restraining him. It names the city, Antioch Police Chief Tammany Brooks and Officers James Perkinson, Arturo Becerra, Daniel Hopwood and Nicholas Shipilov.
A landlord argued with his live-in tenants over unpaid rent before opening fire with a handgun in a small house near downtown Las Vegas early Tuesday, killing two women and wounding a man who survived nine gunshots, police said. The shooting suspect, Arnoldo Lozano-Sanchez, 78, surrendered after a one-hour standoff with police who arrived about 12:30 a.m. to find one woman dead outside the pink one-story home and the wounded man coming out the door, said police Lt. Ray Spencer. Police SWAT officers found the second woman dead inside the house, Spencer said.
On the night of June 14, 2019, Kenneth French and his parents, Russell and Paola, were shot by off-duty LAPD Officer Salvador Sanchez while in line at a sample station at the store.
Gov. Gavin Newsom has allowed the release of a killer who served four decades in prison for the murder of a developmentally disabled California man who was buried alive, officials said Monday. Newsom took no action last Friday on the state parole board's latest decision granting parole to David Weidert, his office said Monday, meaning that Weidert, 58, is now eligible for release. Weidert received a life sentence for killing 20-year-old Fresno-area resident Michael Morganti in 1980 to cover up a $500 burglary.
Christine Chandler was denied bond Thursday by a judge after it was deemed a risk to herself and the public.
One of the best ways to save for your children's education is to set up a tax privileged 529 plan. A 529 plan is the only one of its kind with the privileged tax benefit of the investment gain and the...
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was given the cold shoulder as officers turned their back on her as she arrived at […] The post Chicago police turn backs on an approaching Mayor Lightfoot after cop shootings appeared first on TheGrio.
Prosecutors say the man on trial met his victim, a 43-year-old German mechanic, on an online dating site a few hours before the September slaying, German news agency dpa reported. The suspect allegedly chopped up the man's body in his Berlin apartment and then spread parts of it in different neighborhoods of the city, dpa reported. The trial at a Berlin state court, which is expected to last until mid-October, is not the first of its kind in Germany.