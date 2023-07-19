Raleek Brown named to preseason All-Pac-12 First Team as returner

The big story from the release of the preseason All-Pac-12 teams was that USC’s linemen — especially the offensive linemen — were not given top-tier recognition. No USC offensive linemen made the first team, and no defensive linemen made either the first or second team.

The skepticism toward USC’s line play could not be any clearer or more obvious from the people who made these All-Pac-12 selections. To that extent, USC was not given a lot of respect in these picks.

However, one area where USC received more respect and deference than the facts on the ground indicate is on special teams. No, Eddie Czaplicki getting first-team recognition as a punter is not undue or undeserved. He was awesome at Arizona State. That selection was obvious and deserved.

Raleek Brown getting first-team recognition as a kick returner? That honor, to be candid, really wasn’t fully earned.

We know that USC special teams has struggled under Lincoln Riley, who has not hired a special teams coordinator. Mario Williams — not Raleek Brown — butchered a kick return which led to the safety which enabled Tulane to stun USC in the Cotton Bowl this past January.

Brown certainly has the potential to become a rock star as a kick returner. Let’s be clear about that. Brown has enormous upside as a player. No one would disagree with that claim. However, 2023 is a season in which the potential needs to be translated into reality and actualized production. Brown needs to uncork at least one very long kick return in a big moment to justify his first-team selection. If he can deliver several returns to the 50-yard line or plus territory in important situations, USC’s offense will have shorter fields to work with and will operate with less of a burden. It will certainly help Caleb Williams if he doesn’t have to go 80 yards all the time.

It’s time for Raleek Brown to reach the next step in his evolution. If he does, the Trojans will be in position to do something special in 2023.

