Raleek Brown is impressive, but Travis Dye and Austin Jones can teach him at USC

Raleek Brown struck a Heisman pose after scoring a touchdown against Rice in Week 1. It is clear he has a bright future. Yet, he has a few things to learn before he maximizes his potential.

Raleek Brown ran for 4,174 yards, with 9.2 yards per carry and added 54 rushing touchdowns for his career at Mater Dei. Brown also had an astonishing 1,600 reciving yards for 23 touchdowns on 85 receptions. Brown was also a top defensive back for the Monarchs with 61 career tackles, four interceptions and four forced fumbles.

Mater Dei went 12-0 in his senior season and won the 2021 national, state Open Division and CIF Southern Section Division I titles. At Mater Dei, Brown won two national titles in four years. He played with Elijah Brown, J.T Daniels, Bru McCoy and current USC Trojans Domani Jackson, C.J. Williams, Raesjon Davis, Kyron Hudson, Josiah Zamora, and Solomon Tuliaupupu.

The 5-foot-8, 188-pound true freshman all-purpose back made his presence felt against Rice, accounting for 76 yards (six rushes, two receptions) all in the first half. Against Stanford, he didn’t have as prominent a role because he was slightly injured in the Rice game.

One moment from the Stanford game illustrated what Brown still has to learn. He had a chance to run straight ahead but danced to the side and was tackled two yards short of a first down. Kirk Herbstreit, calling the game for ABC, noted Lincoln Riley’s displeasure with Brown.

When we watch Travis Dye and Austin Jones carry the ball for USC, they go straight ahead and maximize the amount of yards they can get. This is a lesson for Brown, who has tremendous talent and now needs to learn how to squeeze every ounce of potential out of his natural gifts.

Travis Dye and Austin Jones can show him how to evolve.

