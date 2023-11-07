Raleek Brown’s future at USC will be a big question heading into the offseason

This is a roster question which will loom large for USC in the coming weeks. Raleek Brown, a dynamic 5-foot-8 running back with plenty of speed and obvious potential, got the call to play Saturday night when MarShawn Lloyd got scratched due to injury. The USC Trojans took a 52-42 loss to Washington at home, but it wasn’t due to a lack of offense.

Caleb Williams put on a show passing for 312 yards and three touchdowns for the Trojans (7-3, 5-2), who have lost three of four games.

Brown, in his first action since San Jose State in late August, had 3 carries for 16 yards and a touchdown. He also added 2 catches for 4 yards.

The Mater Dei product racked up 227 rushing yards, 175 receiving yards, and six total touchdowns as a true freshman last year.

He can still play in two more games for USC and preserve his redshirt on the year. With the last three losses the Trojans have absorbed, however, it is probably wise to use him next year instead of this season which is pretty much over. The main question, however, is this: Has Brown privately decided that entering the transfer portal is best for him, or has he fully (personally) committed to USC for 2024? That is a question worth pondering with just two games left in USC’s regular season.

The Trojans still have to compete against Oregon Ducks and the UCLA Bruins.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire