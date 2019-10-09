Rakitic warns Barcelona: I'm not here to enjoy walks around the city

Ivan Rakitic has suggested he could look to leave Barcelona if he does not regain his first-team place, insisting he is not prepared to "just enjoy walks around the city and the beach".

The midfielder was heavily linked with a move away from Camp Nou in the previous transfer window as the Catalans sought to build up funds for a possible bid for Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar.

Rakitic was reportedly offered to PSG as part of a proposed Neymar deal, while Juventus are also said to have been interested, with Cristiano Ronaldo rumoured to have tried to convince the Croatia international to move to Turin.

Rakitic maintained he had no desire to leave Barca, but he has become a peripheral figure under Ernesto Valverde this season, playing just 186 minutes in all competitions.

"I don't know what will come now," Rakitic said, according to 24sata. "It's tough because I want to play and not just be part of the team.

"I will do everything possible to change my situation. I have two years left on my deal and there's no better place to play than Barcelona, the best club in the world, but I need to play and not just enjoy walks around the city and the beach."

Rakitic says he has spoken with decision-makers at Barca over his future, with the club aware he had received offers from elsewhere and decided to turn them down.

He was given a rousing reception by fans when he came on in the 4-0 LaLiga win over former club Sevilla on Sunday, but he says even the backing of the supporters does not make up for being out of the starting line-up.

"I spoke with people at the club. Everyone knew I had other options. I want to fight so that the team see me ready to deliver on the pitch," he said.

"I want to thank the fans for the affection they showed me this weekend, but if nothing changed, we will have to sit down and talk about my situation again."