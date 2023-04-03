Rakeem Jones: Philadelphia, Fayetteville and basketball legacies

Kenneth Bishop, right, is team market owner of the Fayetteville Stingers basketball team; Raymond Phillips is general manager.

Irving S. Kosloff was a Philadelphia native with dreams of being a dentist. He was going to use his athletic scholarship to Temple University to pursue his degree.

However, after a knee injury, he dropped out due to the lack of funds. Later, he founded the Roosevelt Paper Company. Roosevelt Paper Company grew to a leader in the printing and packing paper industry.

Rakeem Jones

In 1963, Kosloff took some of the revenue generated and purchased a professional basketball team named the Syracuse Nationals. He relocated the team to his hometown and renamed the team the 76ers in honor of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

More: Day one of J. Cole's Dreamville Festival in Raleigh is one to remember

Kosloff was aided by his high school classmate and longtime friend Ike Richman. Richman ran the day-to-day operations, while Kosloff remained busy with Roosevelt.

Their partnership led to an NBA championship during the 1966-1967 season. Furthermore, the 76ers have been the home of greats like Julius “Dr. J” Erving and Allen Iverson.

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 1971, file photo, Hal Greer (15), of the Philadelphia 76ers, accepts a ball from Sixers owner Irv Kosloff after Greer reached 20,001 points during a basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Philadelphia, Pa. Greer, a Hall of Fame guard and the 76ers' career leading scorer, has died. The Sixers said Greer died Saturday night, April 14, 2018, in Arizona after a brief illness. He was 81. (AP Photo/File)

Hoop dreams

Just 30 minutes outside of Philadelphia, two students at Academy Park High School named Kenneth Bishop and Raymond Phillips would go on to further the legacy of Kosloff and Richman.

More: Rakeem Jones: Fayetteville entertainment promoter in the family business

Bishop started his first basketball team at 24 years old to inspire a friend to follow his dreams. Little did he know, he would be creating opportunities for many others.

His friend grew discouraged because of his height. However, his friend was extremely talented in basketball.Bishop wanted to show his friend there were other opportunities to achieve success.

More: Jones: Fayetteville art space channels creativity, makes connections

Equipped with the knowledge gained at American Business and Technology University, Bishop set hissights on North Carolina. North Carolina is known as a basketball state and the home of N.C.State, Duke and UNC.

Kenneth moved just about two-and-a-half hours from the home of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets to Fayetteville. Fayetteville is the hometown of Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr.

Story continues

Like Kosloff, Bishop called in the aid of an old high school classmate named Raymond Phillips. Since high school, Phillips has overseen operations for a semi-professional football team and served as a recruiter and coach at Delaware Community College.

The Stingers: Part of a lineage

Together, the pair got to work on developing and growing the Fayetteville Stingers organization. The Stingers name falls perfectly in the lineage of North Carolina's current professional basketball teams. Greensboro is the home to the Hornets’ G-League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm. The Stingers are a part of The Basketball League, or TBL.

The TBL was founded by David and Evelyn Magley on the core values of leadership, self-worth, education, and respect. Stingers general manager Raymond Phillips is a living embodiment of those values.

Fayetteville Stingers logo 2022

On the TBL official website, it states in the “About Us” section, the league will “offer support andencouragement to local communities through engagement in school and group appearances,youth camps, clinics, and nonprofit organizations.”

Since arriving in Fayetteville, Phillips and the Stingers organization have been active and accessible to the community. Players and staff can be spotted lending a helping hand and showing love to all who encounter them.

Bishop and Phillips believe nothing lasts without the support of the community to fill positions like the hiring of E.E. Smith standout and former Duke player Robert Brickley and assistant coach Don Gardner. In addition, many of the players and much of the organization is composed of Fayetteville natives and residents.

Prior to the start of the season, the Stingers hosted youth clinics and multiple tryouts. Phillips even joined a group of community leaders on a trip to the Cumberland County Juvenile Detention Center to hang outwith the children.

The Stinger organization is looking to establish partnerships with Fayetteville’s otherprofessional teams like the Woodpeckers and the Marksmen.

The Stingers home opener was an introduction to “The Hive,” better known as the Crown Coliseum. The Stingers are equally active on and off the court.

On the court, the Stingers - led by the efforts of Power Forward Jose Roman-Angueira and his28.8 points per game - are off to a great start.

To witness the action up close and personal, log on to www.fayettevillestingers.com to purchase single game tickets or season passes.

Salute to Kenneth, Raymond, the Stingers, and every activist getting active. Peace.

Rakeem “Keem” Jones is a community advocate and father of three from the Shaw Road/Bonnie Doone area of Fayetteville. He can be reached at keemj45@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Rakeem Jones: Philadelphia, Fayetteville and basketball legacies