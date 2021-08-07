Raj's Review: Chef Ono of Tokyo's Sushiya Ono Delivers Delightful Dinner originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Olympics aren’t all about the events, the ceremonies and the medals.

There’s plenty to see and do in Tokyo, especially eating.

NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai introduces us to the so-called “sushi whisperer,” Chef Ono of Sushiya Ono.

Sushiya Ono, located in the Shibuya district, is one of the most legendary sushi spots in Tokyo.

Watch Raj’s restaurant review in the video player above.

