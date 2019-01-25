Rajon Rondo's towel throw earns him a technical in return to Lakers

Rajon Rondo attempted 11 shots and at least one towel toss in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 120-105 loss Thursday night to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It was the towel that earned him a technical foul with two minutes left in his return with the Lakers.

Rajon Rondo received a late technical for an ill-timed but maybe planned towel throw. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Rondo clearly knew what he was doing here. As if part of a coordinated dance recital, Rondo gears up for the towel throw behind the 3-point arc, and about parallel to Timberwolves forward Taj Gibson at the free-throw line. He tosses it up toward the endline just as Gibson is taking his shot, and from the side it’s as if the two are in sync.

Rondo’s free throw trolling is an art pic.twitter.com/VkgLBTKS5U — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 25, 2019





It didn’t get past the refs, who immediately blew the whistle and assessed Rondo a technical as Lakers coaches gave the unanimous “whaaattt” shrug. Lakers head coach Luke Walton argued the call.

Rondo’s surgically repaired right finger must be doing OK because it was that hand he used for the technical toss. Rondo scored 15 points and had a team-high 13 assists in the loss. He was 3-for-5 from behind the arc in his first game back since missing 14 games due to injury.

