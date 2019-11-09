Rajon Rondo reportedly to make Laker debut Sunday vs. Raptors

LOS ANGELES — Before the Lakers’ seventh straight win on Friday night, Rajon Rondo was on the court getting in a good sweat and getting up some shots. Then he was joking around with Jimmy Butler and other players in the hallway.

Then Rondo put on his street clothes and watched the game from the Laker bench, as he has done for every game this season.

That may end Sunday when Toronto visits Staples Center, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo is aiming to make his season debut Sunday against the Toronto Raptors, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Rondo, 33, has missed the team’s first eight games of the season while nursing a right calf injury.

Rondo has missed time due to a calf injury.

Having Rondo back will give the Lakers another much-needed playmaker, easing some of the burden on LeBron James. When LeBron has been on the bench this season the Lakers have an offensive rating of 89.7 (via NBA.com), way less than a point per possession. It’s forced Frank Vogel to lean heavily on LeBron (who has been up to the task).

Rondo averaged 9.2 points and 8 assists a game last season, shooting just 40 percent from the floor.