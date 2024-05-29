Rajon Rondo is reportedly a candidate to become Lakers assistant coach

Little by little, it is looking more like former sharpshooter JJ Redick will be the Los Angeles Lakers’ next head coach. He was one of a few candidates who were interviewed by the team last week, and at least one report has indicated that it is just a matter of time before he is announced as the winner of the job.

But nothing is certain, and the Lakers will reportedly go through the interview process with an open mind.

According to Marc Stein, James Borrego, Sam Cassell and Jared Dudley have emerged as candidates to be on Redick’s potential staff. In addition, Dan Woike reported that former star point guard Rajon Rondo could be an assistant under whomever the Lakers hire to be their head coach.

Via Los Angeles Times:

“Rumors of the Lakers’ staffing plans have run throughout the league during the past two weeks, with some names most commonly mentioned including former head coach Scott Brooks and assistants Sam Cassell and Jared Dudley,” Woike wrote. “Ex-Lakers guard Rajon Rondo has also been under consideration, according to people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly.”

Rondo broke into the NBA during the 2006-07 season with the Boston Celtics, and the following season, he became a full-time starter as the Celtics defeated the Lakers in six games that June to win the world championship.

In 2018, he signed with the Lakers, and in his second season with the team, he played a key role off the bench as it won it all.

For years, Rondo has been praised for his high basketball IQ and strong visceral feel for the game of basketball. Perhaps he could even make a decent head coach someday after he pays his dues as an assistant first.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire