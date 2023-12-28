Rajon Rondo on playing for the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers

In a recent guest appearance on the Boston Celtics’ team produced “View From The Rafters” podcast, champion Celtics floor general Rajon Rondo opened up about his time playing for Boston as well as their rival Los Angeles Lakers. Drafted by the Celtics in 2006, he helped them win the NBA title in 2008, playing alongside Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen.

Rondo recalled the team’s mentality and chemistry, noting they focused on sacrificing for the greater good. He credits veteran leadership for helping him as a young player. The Kentucky alum also discussed ending LeBron’s first stint in Cleveland in 2010 and some epic playoff battles between the teams.

Rondo and LeBron later became teammates on the Lakers and won a title together in 2020.

Check out the clip embedded above to hear Rondo’s exclusive interview with team reporter Marc D’Amico.

