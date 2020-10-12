Rajon Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led role players who took star turns for Lakers

The Lakers emptied the cupboard to acquire Anthony Davis in a trade, but it was worth the price — adding the game’s best big man to a team with LeBron James made Los Angeles instant title contenders.

The question was always would there be enough around those two top-ive talents? Could the Lakers get a third star?

It turns out the Lakers didn’t need one guy to be their third star, they assembled a roster of veterans who would take star turns when needed, when the matchups favored them. That was enough for a team that had LeBron and Davis (plus an elite defense).

“The IQ of the group, Rondo, Danny Green, JaVale McGee having been there, the talent level of the other guys, other guys willing to buy into starring in their roles,” Laker coach Frank Vogel said of his role players. “Just we had a strong belief in this group.”

In the closeout Game 6 of the NBA Finals, the third star the Lakers needed was Rajon Rondo — 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting, and even blowing by a dead-legged Jimmy Butler a few times to get in the paint. He finished 5-of-6 shots at the rim and — flying in the face of years of erratic shooting that led to the “let Rondo shoot” defensive strategy — hit three of four from beyond the arc. Rondo shot 40% from three in the playoffs (he was a career 29% from three before this season), he apparently liked the depth perception better inside the smaller venues.

“To be able to come back and redeem myself and play a big part in this championship is definitely a hell of a feeling and something I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” Rondo said, referencing the 2008 title he won with the Celtics. It had been a long road between titles.

