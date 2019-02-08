Rajon Rondo hits shot at the buzzer to give Lakers last-second win over Celtics

With just seconds left in Thursday’s game, the Los Angeles Lakers knew one thing: At least they wouldn’t lose by 42 points again. Coming off one of their worst losses in quite some time, the Lakers trailed by one point in the closing seconds of Thursday’s game against the Boston Celtics.

When the clock hit zero, the Lakers walked away with a one-point win. It wasn’t LeBron James who delivered the finishing blow to the Celtics, however, it was someone Boston knows all too well.

Rajon Rondo managed to hit a shot as time expired to give the Lakers the 129-128 upset win over Boston.

With time running out, the Lakers attempted to run a play for Brandon Ingram. The 21-year-old Ingram drove to the basket and attempted to put up a layup, but the shot was blocked. The ball bounced, hit a couple players and landed directly in Rondo’s hands. He quickly put up a shot as the clock hit zero. It went in, giving the Lakers the win.

Rajon Rondo came through against his former team. (Getty Images)

After the game, Rondo — who played for the Celtics for nine seasons — said he couldn’t imagine coming back to Boston would be “this sweet.”

"I couldn’t picture it being this sweet.” Rajon Rondo walks through his emotions after hitting the game-winner for the @Lakers at TD Garden! 🎙: @KristenLedlow pic.twitter.com/TAFMxRErhq — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 8, 2019





With the win, the Lakers jumped back above .500. At 28-27, the team sits 2.5 games out of the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

