Rajon Rondo found a most ludicrous way to rub Draymond Green the wrong way

Draymond Green and Rajon Rondo have been going at it during the conference semifinals. (AP)

The NBA slate was heavy on the beef, with Charles Barkley saying he wants to punch Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green in the face and Drake yelling obscenities at Cleveland Cavaliers reserve Kendrick Perkins, but New Orleans Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo was not to be outdone.

Long known for his gamesmanship — and worse — Rondo got desperate in the final minute of Game 2, with his Pelicans trailing the Warriors by two possessions and Green at the line. So, he got creative:

Yup, that’s Rondo rubbing sweat all over the ball between free throws, so much so that the referee had to wait while he ran the leather across his face a few more times. This after he paced back and forth across the lane to make Green wait before the previous foul shot. It’s a wonder the officials didn’t call Rondo for a delay-of-game violation, but maybe they were just impressed by his audacity.

It’s unclear whether rubbing sweat into a basketball ball that aggressively makes a difference. Green made the second free throw, giving his team an insurmountable 121-113 lead with 28 seconds left.

Then again, Rondo may not have even been trying to make Green miss. He might just have been satisfied by the fact that Green had to touch a ball full of his sweat after they talked trash entering halftime:





More beef, please.

Ben Rohrbach is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at rohrbach_ben@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

