Rajon Rondo expected to opt-out of deal with Lakers after championship run
Other than the two Lakers stars, Rajon Rondo is in the running for the player on the Lakers who had the biggest impact on the team’s way to a championship. Now that he is the first player in the modern era to win a championship with the Lakers and Celtics, Rondo is expected to test his value in the market. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports many will view Rondo as a key piece, including the Lakers. Sources said Rondo is expected to decline his option, and he will have interest from the Lakers and others believing he is a piece to build on a championship roster, Shams Charania of The Athletic