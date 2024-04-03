Rajon Rondo Announces Official Retirement From The NBA: “I’m Done”

Rajon Rondo has announced his retirement from the NBA, ending a decorated career that includes multiple NBA championships and various individual accolades.

Rondo, who hasn’t played in the NBA at all during the 2023-24 season or the season prior, appeared on the All the Smoke podcast on Monday (April 1) and confirmed that he’s done with the game on the professional level.

“Absolutely,” the 38-year-old responded when asked if he’s finally settled into retirement or still has the desire to play. “Yeah, I’m done. I can’t. I’d rather spend time with my kids.”

Speaking fondly on his time in the NBA, the floor general also spoke on the accomplishment of playing in the league, which was a lifelong goal he says was worth the road traveled.

“What a time, it was definitely something that I never took for granted when I was in the game,” Rondo said of his career. “I loved every minute of it, and I appreciate the brotherhood that I was able to share and bond and grow with over the years.

“I’ve learned so much in this game and it’s made me the man who I am today. … I tell people all the time, this wasn’t a dream of mine, it was a goal. I was able to lock in, stay disciplined, I didn’t party a lot in college. But it was worth the sacrifice of me getting to where I wanted to be in life.”

After a standout collegiate career at the University of Kentucky, Rondo was selected 21st overall by the Phoenix Suns in the 2006 NBA Draft, but was quickly traded to the Boston Celtics. Rondo would play an integral part in the Celtics’ success during the late ’00s and early ’10s, as the defensive wizard would help Boston win the 2008 NBA Finals and return to the NBA Finals the following year, ultimately losing to the Los Angeles Lakers.

After playing eight seasons with the Celtics, Rondo was traded to the Dallas Mavericks during the 2014-15 season, but would mutually part ways with the team by season’s end.

The pass-first guard also suited up for the Sacramento Kings (2015-16), Chicago Bulls (2016-17), New Orleans Pelicans (2017-18), Lakers (2018-20, 2021-22), Atlanta Hawks (2020-21), Los Angeles Clippers (2020-21) and Cavaliers (2021-22) during his career, winning his second NBA title with the Lakers in 2020.

Rondo retired with career averages of 9.8 points, 7.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 957 career games (733 starts), four NBA All-Defensive Team selections, and was a three-time assists leader (2011-12, 2012-13 and 2015-16) who also led the league in steals during the 2009-10 season.

