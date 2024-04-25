Rajon Rondo Is An All American Success Story, With A 2024 Net Worth Of Over $45 Million

Rajon Rondo is a two-time NBA champion, with some of the most illustrious stats in professional basketball history. Though Rondo is best known for his landmark 8+ years with the Boston Celtics, the Kentucky-born sports legend has played for numerous NBA teams, bouncing around the league between championships before his official retirement in April 2024.

Today, Rajon Rondo touts an impressive net worth of over $45 million according to sources, earned mostly through his NBA salary and endorsement deals. Rondo also has several real estate holdings that have boosted his net worth, resulting in the multi-million dollar figure. Unlike many other professional athletes, Rondo has managed to lead a relatively quiet life, banking his cash without engaging in any headline-grabbing extracurriculars or major controversies. Let’s look into the career of Rajon Rondo, and extrapolate data about his impressive net worth from his time on the court.

Early Life & Career Beginnings

Long before he was sharing the court with legends like Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo was born one of four kids to a low-income family in Louisville, Kentucky. His father abandoned the family when Rajon was only seven years old, leaving his mother to work late shifts and care for the children herself. Rajon Rondo largely credits his mother for his basketball success, as she encouraged him to take up the sport in place of football, fearing that the heavy contact sport would result in an injury for Rajon’s skinny body.

This would ultimately turn out to be an excellent choice, as Rajon Rondo’s basketball acumen made him a powerful point guard almost immediately. By his senior year in high school, Rondo averaged 21 points, 3 rebounds, and 12 assists per game. He wrapped up his high school career with a 38-0 record, and achieved the status as his school’s all-time assists leader in a single season. At the University of Kentucky, Rajon Rondo continued his hot streak, securing many wins for his team and even setting a university record for most steals in a single season.

NBA Stardom

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Rajon Rondo entered the NBA draft in 2006. He was chosen 21st overall, the very first point guard pick of the year. Though Rondo was initially drafted by the Phoenix Suns, he was traded to the Boston Celtics during draft day, and began his career with the New England team shortly thereafter. Rondo began his career in the league with a $1.1 million salary, which rapidly shot up after he helped to lead the Celtics to a championship victory in 2008.

The star player’s career continued to trend upward for the next several years, quickly becoming an on-the-court powerhouse, and subsequently taking in millions of dollars in salary alone. Rajon Rondo was also a highly sought after player for brand deals and endorsements. The prolific pro-baller made history as the first NBA player to ink a brand deal with Red Bull in 2009.

In December of 2014, Rondo concluded his historic run with the Celtics, and inked a $12.9 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks. From there, he went on to play for several teams over the years, including Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, and New Orleans Pelicans. Rajon Rondo’s highest-paid salary came in the 2016-2017 season, where he signed a 2-year deal for over $28 million. He won a second NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

Real Estate

While Rajon Rondo doesn’t have many extracurricular income streams beyond the NBA, the now-retired basketball legend has made some prudent investments in real estate. After being traded from the Celtics, Rondo listed his Lincoln, Massachusetts home for sale at an asking price of over $2 million. The 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath home is referred to as “an oasis” on Boston.com, and is said to be surrounded by conservation lands.

In 2014, Rondo purchased a Miami condo for the price of $1.1 million. The property is located in the prestigious Paramount Bay building, and touts a 1,588 square-foot space. Clearly, Rondo has been smart with his multi-million dollar legacy, contributing to his impressive $45 million net worth today.