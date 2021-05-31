Rajon Rondo with a 2-pointer vs the Dallas Mavericks
Rajon Rondo (LA Clippers) with a 2-pointer vs the Dallas Mavericks, 05/30/2021
The New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz banned a total of five fans from their respective arenas and issued apologies Thursday for incidents during playoff games, and the NBA said that rules surrounding fan behavior will be “vigorously enforced" going forward. The Knicks said they banned a fan from Madison Square Garden for spitting on Atlanta guard Trae Young, the 76ers banned a fan who threw popcorn on Washington guard Russell Westbrook, and the Jazz said three of their fans were banned indefinitely following a verbal altercation during their game with Memphis.
PARIS (Reuters) -Naomi Osaka received support from several athletes on Thursday but was slammed by French Tennis Federation (FFT) President Gilles Moretton after saying she would not attend press conferences at this year's French Open. Having said that the nature of the questions puts an undue burden on players' mental health, four-times Grand Slam champion Osaka was supported by rival Iga Swiatek's sports psychologist.
Usually, the star forward is one to lighten the mood with a smile or by sharing a laugh or two with teammates. It was the opposite. Sources with knowledge of that practice session said Davis walked into the gym deadpanned and voiceless, setting a tone and a vibe the team felt.
You know where this is heading by now. Criticism of Ben Simmons boils down to this: He can't shoot. Should that really overshadow everything else an All-Star and All-Defensive talent does?
Welcome to the Yahoo Sports NBA playoff tracker, your daily one-stop shop for all the latest game results from each NBA playoff series. Here's a look at Friday's games.
Iga Swiatek has proved she has added consistency to her game since her breakthrough French Open victory last year and after adding the Rome title to her tally this month, the Pole would be assured that a Roland Garros defence was a real possibility. Swiatek went from being a largely unknown teenager to acquiring celebrity status when she won the French Open in October. In doing so she became Poland's first Grand Slam singles champion and the youngest woman to win the title since Monica Seles in 1992 and the first to do so without dropping a set since Justine Henin in 2007.
World number one Novak Djokovic will head to the French Open after a patchy start to the claycourt season and aware that he must raise his game if he is to have any chance of securing a 19th Grand Slam title. Having obliterated Daniil Medvedev in the final to clinch the Australian Open in February, Djokovic made a shock last-16 exit at the Monte Carlo Masters against Briton Dan Evans before losing to Russia's Aslan Karatsev in the Serbia Open semi-finals. During the defeat by Karatsev at his own tennis centre in Belgrade, a frustrated Djokovic converted only five of 28 break points as the Russian gained revenge for a straight-sets loss to the Serb in the Australian Open semis.
UFC president Dana White gave a hearty thumbs up Wednesday to Jon Jones’ announcement that he’d hired former Golden Boy Promotions CEO Richard Schaefer as his new adviser.
UFC president Dana White previews the upcoming season of "The Ultimate Fighter" which debuts on ESPN+ on June 1.
The heart and soul of this Jazz team has returned. Mitchell did it all on the court Wednesday. There were no signs of rust to his game.
The conduct of fans has been an issue for the NBA this week, with five spectators hit with indefinite bans for "completely unacceptable" behaviour towards players and their families in separate incidents on Wednesday. Irving, who played for the Celtics from 2017-19, was quoted as saying by ESPN https://www.espn.in/nba/story/_/id/31512569/kyrie-irving-brooklyn-nets-plan-just-keep-strictly-basketball-upcoming-trip-boston on Tuesday he hoped, "there's no belligerence or racism going on ..." Smart said he wanted Celtics fans to be "very respectful" of all players.
CONCORD, N.C. — Brad Keselowski deflected reports Friday night that he’s set to leave Team Penske for a driver-ownership role at Roush Fenway Racing for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Keselowski was asked about next season after Cup Series practice for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. His Team Penske No. 2 Ford […]
Those who’ve been around Hendrick Motorsports over the past few years know all about the record. Car owner Rick Hendrick has made no secret to his employees about how badly he wants to surpass Petty Enterprises for the most Cup Series wins in NASCAR history. “We’ve had 268 circled for so long, I don’t even know what 269 is going to be like yet,” said Chad Knaus, vice president of competition at Hendrick Motorsports.
Yates finished 11 seconds ahead of Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the 176-kilometre ride from Abbiategrasso to Alpe di Mera while INEOS Grenadiers' Bernal was 28 seconds behind to retain the Maglia Rosa. Yates launched a solo attack with about 6.5 kilometres to go and left Almeida and Bernal behind to take victory on the climb, giving him an opportunity to finish second in the general classification over the weekend.
Ash Barty has settled the debate about her world number one ranking with a scintillating start to the season and can leave her rivals in the dust with a deep run at Roland Garros on her return to the Grand Slam. The Australian elected not to defend her 2019 French Open title last September due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was spotted drinking beer at an Australian Rules game at home in Queensland while her WTA Tour rivals battled on in Paris. However, she has been hard at it since rejoining the tour this year, winning an Australian Open warm-up event in Melbourne before capturing titles in Miami and Stuttgart.
Richard Schaefer has the ability to make a big impact in helping Jon Jones deal with UFC president Dana White.
Two years after being forced to retire from boxing, Anthony Ogogo is working with All Elite Wrestling and is taking part in one of its signature events, “Double or Nothing."
Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) with a deep 3 vs the New York Knicks, 05/30/2021
Dixon has been bet down to +350 as nearly 10% of the tickets at BetMGM are on the six-time IndyCar champ.