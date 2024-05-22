Rajasthan Royals beat RCB to progress in IPL

Englishman Tom Kohler-Cadmore scored 20 for Rajasthan Royals [Getty Images]

Indian Premier League Eliminator, Ahmedabad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru 172-8 (20 overs): Patidar 34 (22), Kohli 33 (24), Lomror 32 (17); Avesh 3-44

Rajasthan Royals 174-6 (19 overs): Jaiswal 45 (30), Parag 36 (26); Siraj 2-33

Rajasthan Royals win by four wickets

Scorecard

Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by four wickets to qualify for the Qualifier 2 in the Indian Premier League.

West Indies T20 captain Rovman Powell won the game with a straight six over long-on as Royals chased down their target of 173 with six balls to spare.

They will now play Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday for the right to face Kolkata Knight Riders in Sunday's final.

Rajat Patidar earlier top scored with 34 from 22 balls as RCB were restricted to 172-8 from their 20 overs, with Ravichandran Ashwin taking 2-19.

Former captain Virat Kohli added 33 but defeat meant both his, and three-time runner-up RCB's, wait for a first IPL title continues.

Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal hit a lively 45 from 30 balls including eight fours to get their reply off to a strong start.

Jaiswal was then caught behind off Australia's Cameron Green and captain Sanju Samson was stumped off Karn Sharma for 17 in the space of five balls to leave Royals stumbling on 86-3.

But Riyan Parag hit 36 from 26 balls and Shimron Hetmyer 26 from 14 to put Royals on the brink, before Powell, who ended unbeaten on 16, saw them over the line.

Royals were without Jos Buttler, who had joined up with the England squad for their T20 series against Pakistan, although Wednesday's first T20 at Headingley was washed out.

Kolkata Knight Riders reached their fourth IPL final with a dominant eight-wicket win over Sunrisers in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday.