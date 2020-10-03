Rajah Caruth wins first career Late Model race

Rev Racing driver Rajah Caruth, 18, earned the first Late Model win of his career Saturday night at historic Greenville-Pickens Speedway in South Carolina.

Caruth piloted his No. 6 Sunoco Toyota into Victory Lane for the first time in what has become a rapidly ascending racing career. His Rev Racing teammates Gracie Trotter — who last week became the first female winner in ARCA Racing history — and Isabella Robusto finished fourth and sixth, respectively.

Growing up a NASCAR fan, Caruth developed into an excellent sim racer on iRacing. He’s a product of the eNASCAR Ignite Series — a grassroots youth racing platform that identifies drivers without access to traditional race tracks around the world.

Caruth was selected for the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Youth Driver Development Program in 2019, the first driver from a majority iRacing background to be picked for the program. He was impressive enough to be chosen as part of the 2020 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Program, which led to him competing in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series this year.



Sunoco announced earlier this year it would expand its partnership with Rev Racing and become the full-time backer on Caruth’s car.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace was among those to offer his congratulations.