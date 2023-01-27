Rajah Caruth returns for part-time Xfinity schedule with Alpha Prime

Alpha Prime Racing announced Friday that Rajah Caruth will return for a partial schedule in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season.

Caruth ran seven races for the Tommy Joe Martins-owned organization last season, recording a best finish of 12th place at Martinsville Speedway last October. The 20-year-old driver is also set for his first full season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series this year; his agreement with GMS Racing was announced last December.

RELATED: 2023 Xfinity Series schedule

“Rajah is a special young race car driver who is exactly the type of person we want in our building,” APR vice president David Schildhouse said in a team release. “Keeping him here at Alpha Prime Racing for his Xfinity starts was a top priority for us this offseason. We look at Rajah as a vital part of our future and look forward to giving him the best tools possible to continue his growth in this sport.”

Caruth returns to an expanding driver roster for Alpha Prime, which will attempt to grow to a three-car effort in the Xfinity Series this season. Jeffrey Earnhardt is set to drive the APR No. 44 Chevrolet full-time, and Caruth joins Ryan Ellis, Sage Karam, Stefan Parsons and Leland Honeyman Jr. among drivers set to run select Xfinity events for the organization in 2023. Ellis’ deal is set for at least 24 of the season’s 33 races.

The team indicated that a schedule of Caruth’s events and sponsorship details would be announced at a later date.

“I’m so enthused to bolster my NASCAR schedule this year by returning to Alpha Prime Racing for some Xfinity races,” Caruth said. “Tommy and his family took a chance on me before I had even ran an ARCA race, and to represent them as well as Caesar (Bacarella), his family and every man and woman in the APR fold is a blessing. I can’t wait to build on the finishes we put together late last year and continue to show what both myself and this team is capable of.”