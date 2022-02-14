Rajah Caruth: NASCAR Black History Month spotlight

Reuters Videos

A team of Belgian artists have created an installation aiming to teach men how it feels to be a woman subjected to harassment in the street. The immersive artwork, called "Masculine Poetry" plunges visitors into a darkened tunnel full of leering holograms.Husband and wife creators Nathalie Erin and Frederic Durieu said the project had been inspired by the experience of their daughter growing up in the south of France."We made this project for men, and we realized that it had an enormous impact on women too. For men there's a realization, for women they feel they're allowed to talk. I think what would be interesting would be to have teenagers go through it because it's at that age that they learn this behavior, it would enable them to understand. And afterwards, we need debates between men and women so that the world changes, so that there's a change of behavior." The installation's walls are lined with images of men who make comments at passing visitors, activated through sensors in the walls. The cacophony ends with a female voice shouting "I am your mum, I am your sister, I am your girlfriend."The piece aims to have psychological experts on-hand to accompany visitors.Although not yet open to the public, the preview in a hangar in Brussels has attracted the attention of lawmakers, campaigners and those working with victims of harassment and abuse.Social workers Louise Van Brande and Jonathan Vard were among those to visit the project:"It was hell. But also, there are no surprises. It feels like what we're used to and I think it's interesting to put that in an exhibition. I think it's interesting to get see what men think about it too.""What we've just gone through, what I've just gone through in the tunnel behind me? I feel like I've just lived through a week, months of harassment in the street walking in the shoes of a woman who's constantly being watched, judged, with people reacting to her."