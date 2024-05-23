Raith Rovers 1-2 Ross County: Have your say

[BBC]

Ross County forged a first-leg advantage in the Scottish Premiership play-off final as they outmuscled Raith Rovers at a sodden Stark’s Park.

Rovers' resistance was broken in the second period when VAR spotted a handball from centre-half Euan Murray, allowing Yan Dhanda to crack his spot-kick off the post for a deserved lead.

The Championship runners-up have become renowned for their comeback capabilities. But it was County – in a second successive play-off after finishing 11th in the top flight two years running – who struck again.

A towering header from captain Jack Baldwin saw Don Cowie’s side begin to assert their authority, though Rovers’ never-say-die attitude would rear its head again.

Shaun Bryne’s defence-splitting pass unlocked the previously untroubled County, with Sam Stanton finishing off to add some edge to Sunday’s second leg in Dingwall.

