Raith Rovers 1-2 Ross County: What the manager said

Ross County interim manager Don Cowie told BBC Scotland: "Momentum can change really quickly. It swings, I'm really disappointed Raith get a goal, 2-0 looked a really good score for us.

"All of a sudden the crowd gets up because we give them the opportunity to get back into the game.

"I've seen it back, it looks a clear penalty. It was really positive for us to get the first goal.

"Their fans will remember them scoring that goal, but that takes nothing away from what I saw from my group.

"A really good away performance, our first away win since September.

"You're never safe, we need to learn from it. Moving forward as a club, we need more clean sheets."