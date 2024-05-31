Raising an Olympian: Jen Tucker tells her daughter’s story

SARASOTA, FLA. (WFLA) — Mary Tucker grew up practicing shooting in her parent’s garage in Sarasota and learned much about the sport by watching YouTube videos.

The Olympian has qualified for Paris and heads to France with her parents, who will see their daughter compete for the first time since her family could not watch her compete in Tokyo. For her mom, watching her daughter live out her dream is a dream come true.

“That’s what I love to see. I love to see her in her element, having a great time and being the best person and the best shooter that she can be,” said Jen Tucker.

Tucker made her Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Games, earning a silver medal.

“Whether she would have become an Olympian, or not just to see her, expand in her knowledge, and take an interest in something so significantly that she would want to do it all the time,” said Jen Tucker.

It still pains Jen and the Tuckers they couldn’t watch Mary do what she loves in 2020.

“Not having been able to go to Tokyo was pretty devastating. It was the pinnacle of everything we wanted for her and we wanted to be there to help her celebrate that moment,” said Jen Tucker.

While Mary trains, Jen is packing her suitcase for her daughter’s competition.

“In Paris, it is going to be a little different. We’re going to be able to interact a lot more with her and it’s going to be great and we’re looking forward to it,” said Jen Tucker.

Outside of her sport, Mary is a huge advocate for mental health.

Two NCAA shooters who were friends with Mary took their own lives last year. It left Mary in a despairing place, however, she found light in the darkness and now helps to raise suicide awareness.

“To see her rise up, she really did come out as a stronger and better person and with the wherewithal to say I’m going to try and help people that are really hurting. That makes me more proud than anything she’s done in sports honestly,” said Jen.

