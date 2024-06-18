Raising Cane’s owner Todd Graves donates $100K to help kids in Snoop Dogg charity play sports

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Todd Graves, the owner of Raising Cane’s, has donated $100,000 to The Snoop Youth Football League to help children participate in football and cheer.

The non-profit gives inner-city children the opportunity to play youth football or be in cheer. It also teaches them the importance of academics along with the values of teamwork, sportsmanship, discipline and self-respect.

An all-star team is selected each year to travel to another city to compete with children in other football leagues, a news release said. The kids get to ride on an airplane, travel to different states and play in stadiums.

The news release said the donation will be used to buy equipment and cover travel and fees associated with the league.

“Snoop and I have been friends for years and I look forward to any chance we can partner together to make a difference. He’s a great person and has a heart for giving back to those who need it most,” said Graves. “He’s done great work through The Snoop Youth Football League and I know he’ll continue making a positive impact on inner-city youth with this donation.”

Some Louisiana families get extra SNAP food benefits this summer. See who, when

“I’m so grateful for this generous donation from Todd and Raising Cane’s to The Snoop Youth Football League,” Snoop Dogg said. “This donation enables the charity to impact more lives by engaging inner-city youth in football and cheer while teaching them strong values to build their lives around. Todd has been a great friend and supporter of mine over the years and I appreciate all he does to support those in need across the country.”

Watch Snoop Dogg thank Graves here.

Latest News

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.