Raising Cane’s to become an official sponsor of Chicago Sky

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Thursday, Raising Cane’s announced they will become an official sponsor of the WNBA’s Chicago Sky, which former LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese plays for.

“We are thrilled to partner with Raising Cane’s to bring delicious Chicken Finger meals to Sky fans,” said Alex Teodosi, Chicago Sky’s VP of Corporate Partnerships. “We admire Raising Cane’s outstanding commitment to women’s sports and the community.”

As part of their partnership with the Chicago Sky, Raising Cane’s has designated ‘Caniac Corner’ seating to host youth basketball teams from under-resourced Chicagoland communities at Sky games throughout the season, according to a news release.

The Sky and Raising Cane’s partnership is another step in the company’s commitment to women’s sports. According to a news release, Raising Cane’s has also collaborated with NASCAR driver Toni Breidinger, USWNT soccer legend Ali Krieger, Olympian snowboarder Chloe Kim and LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne.

“Every day, female athletes across the country are breaking barriers as they continue paving their way not only in sports but in culture. These women are inspiring to all and are exceptional role models to young girls who see that, through these athletes and their accomplishments, anything is possible,” said Todd Graves, owner of Raising Cane’s.

