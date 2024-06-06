'It's how I was raised': Louisville coach Pat Kelsey on his competitiveness

- Overtime Elite, NIL, and the changing basketball landscape | No Cap Room<p>Yahoo Sports NBA draft analyst Krysten Peek is joined by Overtime Elite GM & Head of Basketball Operations Damien Wilkins to discuss NIL’s role in a changing college basketball and NBA Draft landscape. Hear the full conversation on “On The Clock” - part of the “Ball Don’t Lie” podcast - and subscribe on <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/posted-up-with-chris-haynes/id1446252794?mt=2"><ins>Apple Podcasts</ins></a>, <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://open.spotify.com/show/5vRJgUKqNVvwRE3OuduewS"><ins>Spotify</ins></a> or wherever you listen.</p>2:35Now PlayingPaused
