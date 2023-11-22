‘Raise taxes on us, the super rich’, urge Britain’s millionaires

Demands appeared on the walls of the Treasury and Bank of England buildings on Tuesday night - Patriotic Millionaires UK

A group of British millionaires have projected demands on the walls of government buildings demanding that the Chancellor tax them more.

The messages, which appeared on the walls of the Bank of England and Treasury on Tuesday night, came ahead of Wednesday’s Autumn Statement.

The Patriotic Millionaires UK is a group of more than 30 British millionaires who believe the rich must pay more tax in order to tackle growing wealth inequality within the country.

They claim that taxing the wealth of those with more than £10m by just 2pc could raise £22bn, which they say would relieve pressure on working people.

The entrepreneurs, investors and philanthropists in the group include the co-founder of backpack company Osprey Europe, the co-chairman of ready-meal company Cook, James Perry, and Guy Singh-Watson, the founder of food delivery service Riverford Organic Farmers.

In a video shared to X, formerly Twitter, slogans including: “Tax our wealth” and “Tax wealth not work” are displayed on the buildings. The message also reads: “The public want it.”

An accompanying comment on social media reads: “Our tax system should be fair. The Autumn Statement should raise taxes on us, the super rich.”

It continues: “We want it. The public wants it. Our country needs it. Tax our wealth and invest in a stronger, more sustainable Britain. It’s the patriotic thing to do.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is expected to cut National Insurance contributions on estates in today’s Autumn Statement. A consultation on plans to cut inheritance tax is expected to follow in March’s Spring Budget.

Phil White, of Patriotic Millionaires, said: “We have a potential £423m a week, which is currently absent from national investment revenue, because we don’t tax extreme wealth. Surely the people in the UK deserve more?”

The campaign group’s membership criteria states that a millionaire must be in the 1pc in order to join the network, meaning they must have a net worth of more than £4m.

The millionaires’ movement, which started in the US, has lobbied world leaders and business executives meeting in Davos for the World Economic Forum.

“Now is the time to tackle extreme wealth; now is the time to tax the ultra rich,” they wrote in an open letter in January.

A YouGov survey in January found that three-quarters of Britons support a wealth tax.

Research by Patriotic Millionaires also previously found that 68pc of the richest people in the country supported the introduction of wealth taxes.

It is currently possible for taxpayers to choose to pay more tax on a voluntary basis, but between 2000 and 2017, just 200 of these extra payments were received.

There has also been an exodus of millionaires from the UK in recent years, as a result of punishing tax changes and political uncertainty.

Many have moved to France, which overtook the UK to rank third in the table of countries with the most millionaires earlier this year, as a result of lucrative tax breaks.

Recommended

We asked you which taxes you want the Chancellor to cut. This is your verdict

Read more