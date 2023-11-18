'We raise the standard': Carl Albert throttles Collinsville to reach Class 5A semifinals

MIDWEST CITY – As time dwindled in a crucial state quarterfinal matchup, Carl Albert’s talented cast of Oklahoma commits watched from the sideline.

Senior running back Xavier Robinson wasn’t jetting into the end zone. Junior quarterback Kevin Sperry wasn’t showing off his rocket arm, either.

The Titans didn’t need those late-game heroics.

Their first-string superstars had accomplished plenty.

Despite the opponents’ history of hard-fought playoff matchups, Carl Albert’s 52-14 walloping of Collinsville contained little drama Friday night at Gary Rose Stadium. In a stunning display of dominance, the reigning Class 5A state champions glided into this year’s semifinals, where they will meet familiar district foe Bishop McGuinness next week.

Carl Albert’s starters had a chance to rest in the fourth quarter, and coach Mike Dunn pointed to another benefit of the lopsided score.

“I think even bigger than that is that you got a bunch of guys that get playing time now,” Dunn said. “Guys that have sacrificed all week long, and guys that make us better in practice – make Kevin and Xavier and those guys better in practice – they get a chance to go play.”

Kevin Sperry Jr. avoids a tackle on a quarterback keeper as the Carl Albert Titans play Collinsville in State Championship Playoff High School Football on Nov 17, 2023; Midwest City, Oklahoma, USA; at Carl Albert High School.

In a notoriously tough Oklahoma high school football classification, the top-ranked Titans have somehow made their playoff path look like a comfortable cruise. They rolled past El Reno, 49-21, in the first round, and their power only increased in the quarterfinals.

At the end of the first half, Carl Albert had more points (42) than seventh-ranked Collinsville had yards of offense (34). The defense collected three interceptions.

And the Titans (12-0) asserted themselves early with Sperry’s 43-yard touchdown strike to Christian Oku on the opening drive.

Although it’s Sperry’s first season at Carl Albert, he has quickly learned how to honor the Titans’ tradition since moving from Prosper, Texas. Football-shaped icons on the press box recognize each of Carl Albert’s 17 state championships, and those logos show Sperry the legacy he can follow.

“I would say it just raises the standard,” Sperry said. “Every single day, we raise the standard and make sure we keep the standard every single day.”

Sperry elevated the bar for himself, completing 8 of 9 pass attempts for 181 yards and two touchdowns. Most of those stats came in the first half, when he went 7 for 7 for 176 yards. He also had 11 carries for 60 yards and two touchdowns, including a 21-yard scamper in the first quarter.

“What I’ve seen in practice is, he’s urgent,” Dunn said. “... You can definitely tell that he’s ramped his practices up.”

Trystan Haynes is chased by Skyler Moorman during a pick six interception and touchdown as the Carl Albert Titans play Collinsville in State Championship Playoff High School Football on Nov 17, 2023; Midwest City, Oklahoma, USA; at Carl Albert High School.

The Titans’ usual standouts were all clicking. Robinson tallied 10 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown. Trystan Haynes grabbed an interception and zipped 60 yards into the end zone. Caden Davis leapt to reel in an 18-yard touchdown and, at defensive end, dismantled Collinsville’s offense with sacks.

And with the advantage of depth, the Titans could mix up their personnel against the Cardinals (9-3), drawing attention to under-the-radar stars like Oku. The junior receiver led Carl Albert with 81 yards on three receptions.

“Christian’s a guy that, we know he’s reliable,” Dunn said. “He’s always ready.

“He just got his chance tonight, got an opportunity, and he made some really hard catches, too.”

As the Titans ramped up their point total, another Class 5A contender was doing the same only a few miles away. Del City routed Guthrie, 47-14, and chatter of a potential Mid-Del state championship drifted through the air at Gary Rose Stadium.

But neither program can look beyond the semifinals yet. While Claremore is next for Del City, McGuinness seeks revenge against the Titans, who rocked the Irish, 49-7, in the regular season.

“There’s not one standout ahead of everybody,” Haynes said. “We’re all fighting. We all practice hard, and we’re trying to get to the top.”

