The rainy weather could be good for the opening of trout season in Pennsylvania

(WHTM)– We’re a few days away from the opening day of trout season and it’s been a rainy week, so far, but will weather have an impact on fishing this weekend?

Officials with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission say not to worry. Fish adapt to weather conditions and this could help spread the fish out in streams.

Officials are optimistic about opening day, and believe the water level in smaller streams will come down. But they remind those who are out fishing this weekend to use common sense.

“Use your best judgment,” Executive Director for Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Tim Schaffer said. “You know, if the water’s murky, if it looks like chocolate milk, maybe wait until Sunday.”

Schaffer adds, that even if the weather is bad Saturday, there’s still plenty of fish to catch as waterways will continue to be stocked through Memorial Day.

