Rainwater Floods Brooklyn Apartment Building

Rainwater flooded an apartment building in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn as torrential downpours caused flash flooding across New York City on Friday morning, September 29.

Footage from Adam Roth shows water leaking through ceilings and onto the floors of corridors inside his building.

Governor Kathy Hochul said Brooklyn was “seeing some of the heaviest impacts” of the rainstorm, which was causing major disruption to the city’s public transport system. Credit: Adam RothThe via Storyful