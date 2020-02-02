It's raining threes! Damian Lillard makes history...again
The long-range assassin has struck again!
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard became the first NBA player in history to make six threes or more in six-straight games.
Damian Lillard. Oh. My. Goodness.
His sixth three point basket of the night occurred at the 6:11 mark of the third quarter, but Lillard wasn't finished yet.
With nine threes made on Saturday night in the Trail Blazers 124-107 win over the Utah Jazz, Lillard now has 49 threes total over the last six games. He garnered M-V-P chants from the Moda Center crowd.
Lillard finished the night with 51 points, 12 assists and two rebounds. It was his ninth career game with 50+ points. The Blazers have now won four-straight games against the Pacers, Rockets, Lakers and Jazz.
