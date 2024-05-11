Rainier's Peralta wins district tournament, will join three Adna Pirates at state

May 10—Rainier's Joshua Peralta came out on top in the 2B District 4 Tournament on Thursday, shooting a 163 to win by three strokes.

Adna's Braeden Salme finished second at 166, and Trevin Salme took fourth with 151. They'll both join Peratla at state, as will Kalama' Cooper Hahn and Wahkiakum's Kyler Sause, who also finished in the top five.

Adna will also be sending a female to state, as Jaylee Humphrey took fifth in the girls district tournament to qualify. She's following the footsteps of her older sister, Natalie Humphrey, who finished 19th at the state tournament last spring.

The 2B Boys and Girls State Tournaments will take place on May 21 and 22 at Tumwater Valley Golf Course in Tumwater.