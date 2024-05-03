Rainier and Winlock fall to Kalama

May 2—The Rainier and Winlock golf teams took part in a three-team meet on Thursday at Newaukum.

As a team, Rainier logged a 188, finishing in second, and Winlock totalled 202 strokes to finish third. Kalama came away with the win by shooting a 181.

Josh Peralta led the Mountaineers by shooting a match-best 40, while Thomas Sprouffske shot a 45. Riley Lynch shot a 51, and Elliott Drake rounded out the Rainier scorers with a 52.

On the Winlock scorecard, Nicholas Ming and Trent Poirrier each shot a 46, while Julian Camps shot a 51 and Zach Anderson logged a 59.

Three Winlock girls were also in action, and Anna Sons shot a 64 and Eva Ming and Maycee Jacks shot 65 each.